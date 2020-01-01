Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

CRWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 3,288,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862,248 shares of company stock worth $142,200,055 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

