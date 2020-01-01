CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $23,870.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

