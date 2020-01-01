DAEX Market Cap Tops $949,572.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $949,572.00 and $316,923.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

