Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.10

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.10 and traded as high as $51.25. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 75,463 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,986,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.