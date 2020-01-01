Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Up 6.4%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16, 139,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 296,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several brokerages have commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

