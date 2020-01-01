DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

