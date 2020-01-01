Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 1,136,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,688. The firm has a market cap of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

