DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,346. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

