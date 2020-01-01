Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report sales of $84.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $85.13 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $71.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $326.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $327.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $361.68 million, with estimates ranging from $359.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 95,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 0.69.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

