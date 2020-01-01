DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,608. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

