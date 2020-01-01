Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €45.11 ($52.45) and last traded at €45.11 ($52.45), approximately 140,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 611,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.23 ($53.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.01 ($51.18).

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

