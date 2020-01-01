Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Trading Up 70.5%

Shares of Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) were up 70.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 20,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 23,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

