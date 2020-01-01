Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 1,316,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $823.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrard Schmid acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

