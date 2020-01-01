Dinero (DIN) Market Capitalization Hits $1,284.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Dinero has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,284.00 and $9.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

