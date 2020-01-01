Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.39

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.39 and traded as high as $72.79. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 112,876 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

