Dock Market Cap Reaches $4.54 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Dock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

