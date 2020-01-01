Dock Market Capitalization Achieves $4.42 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Dock has a market cap of $4.42 million and $2.44 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Kucoin. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

