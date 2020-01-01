DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits Market Cap of $36,631.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $36,631.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00642022 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001310 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

