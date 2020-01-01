Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $248.99 million and $70.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Bleutrade, BitFlip and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00577941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,701,414,426 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Coinsquare, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, Bleutrade, YoBit, SouthXchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, Robinhood, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Exmo, Tux Exchange, FreiExchange, Poloniex, Bitsane, Coindeal, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Coinbe, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Kraken, Bits Blockchain, Cryptopia, cfinex, C-Patex, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Mercatox, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, QBTC, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, Koineks, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.