DraftCoin Trading Up 12% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $38,058.00 and approximately $937.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

