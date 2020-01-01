eBoost One Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 157.4% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $317,079.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00576259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

