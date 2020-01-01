Egretia (EGT) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and CoinEx. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $1.88 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

