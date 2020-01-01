Elastos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $1.52 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00020000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00123337 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,272,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,874 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

