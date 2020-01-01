Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 22 ($0.29).

Several research analysts have commented on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Enquest alerts:

LON ENQ traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 21.54 ($0.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,095,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 24.42 ($0.32). The company has a market cap of $365.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.50.

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 2,154,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £409,403.64 ($538,547.28). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,253,413 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,064.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.