Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Trading Up 18.9%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s stock price was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $4.66, approximately 683,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,057% from the average daily volume of 16,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Envision Solar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 61.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Envision Solar International by 279.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envision Solar International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

