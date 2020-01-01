Ether Zero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $270,667.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $270,667.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.01800169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,012,216 coins and its circulating supply is 166,982,803 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

