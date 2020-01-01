E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to post sales of $671.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.37 million and the highest is $682.00 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $735.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. 1,366,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

