ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 99,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

