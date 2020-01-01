Exosis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,414.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. During the last week, Exosis has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $33,174.00 and $22,414.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,198.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01802823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.65 or 0.02845596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00575138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00619805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00383030 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 482,566 coins and its circulating supply is 317,566 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

