Expanse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,315.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $441,272.00 and $5,315.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.