Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Down 17.9%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares fell 17.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $10.02, 624,229 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 498% from the average session volume of 104,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.