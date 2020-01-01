Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

EYEN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 293,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,621.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,645 shares of company stock worth $237,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.