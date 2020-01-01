Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), 203,678 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.76.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.