Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

FSLY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,161. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

In other news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,237.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,696 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

