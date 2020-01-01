Financial Survey: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $421.96 million 5.58 $9.43 million $0.97 55.26 Bandwidth $204.11 million 7.37 $17.92 million $0.31 206.61

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies 2.10% 5.75% 3.26% Bandwidth 1.42% -4.52% -3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bottomline Technologies and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $52.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

