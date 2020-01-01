Financial Survey: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and California Resources (NASDAQ:CRC)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 2 5 2 0 2.00 California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.78%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.28 $114.57 million ($0.10) -21.20 California Resources $3.06 billion 0.14 $328.00 million $1.27 7.11

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas 10.06% -5.60% -2.41% California Resources 12.41% -23.46% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

