FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Reaches $296,159.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $296,159.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

