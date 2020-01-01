Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

