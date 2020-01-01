Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79, approximately 358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.40% of Franklin FTSE France ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

