Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97, approximately 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.