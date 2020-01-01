French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.02

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.02 and traded as low as $35.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

