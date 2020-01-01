Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Up 8%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95, 135,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 144,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTEK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

