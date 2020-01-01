FuzeX (FXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $823.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Allbit, Coinbe and HitBTC. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $290,461.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinbe, Cobinhood, CoinBene, COSS, HitBTC, IDEX, Token Store, CPDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

