Game.com Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Game.com has a market cap of $2.47 million and $1.37 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. In the last week, Game.com has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

