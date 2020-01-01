Gemini Dollar Price Down 1.3% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,846,135 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

