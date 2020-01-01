Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Hits $4.25 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $683,831.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00013313 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Ovis and Hotbit. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ovis, Kucoin, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.