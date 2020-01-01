GeoCoin Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $610,968.00 and $268.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00578591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011195 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

