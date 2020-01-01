Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) Shares Down 2.9%

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.50 ($0.35), approximately 18,905 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 814,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.52 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of $87.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

About Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR)

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. It holds interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Geopacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.