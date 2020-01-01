GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,687.76

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,687.76 and traded as high as $1,796.00. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $1,779.00, with a volume of 2,472,394 shares traded.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,751.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders acquired a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

