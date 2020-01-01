Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 275.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.58 ($3.63).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

LON GLEN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 235.35 ($3.10). 8,586,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

